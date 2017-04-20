Vehicle to Vehicle Shooting on Interstate 10 Causes Highway Shut Down

Interstate-10 will be shut down between Washington and Cook at 6:30 PM as police search for evidence after a vehicle to vehicle shooting which took place earlier today, April 20th. Traffic will be diverted off Washington.

The shooting took place on Interstate-10 westbound around 12:00 PM in between Washington and Cook. A 26-year-old male from Desert Hot Springs was shot and transported to Desert Regional Medical Center.

As of 7:12 PM, the area of Interstate 10 that was blocked off has been reopened. Police say the reason for the delayed shutdown was because the victim drove himself to the hospital, and then police were notified. Once they confirmed the location, they were able to coordinate the shutdown.

Anyone with information should contact California Highway Patrol at 760-772-5300.