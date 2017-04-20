New Sign, Same Land. 600 Acres in Rancho Mirage is the Prime Real Estate

Real estate is always a hot topic in our growing desert but one "for sale" sign on one massive property in Rancho Mirage is raising eyebrows.

Located between Monterey Avenue and Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage, this huge 600 acre land is prime real estate in the desert. It's been for sale for a while but the sign is new and there may be a new buzz behind it.

It's called section 31, also named The Eagle.

"I don't mind the idea of something being there i just don't want it to be overwhelming like you see going on in Palm Springs." Sitting across the road from Sunnylands it has ties to the storied property. "It was sold to the Shah of Iran I believe in 1984, I believe by Ambassador Annenberg, and there were restriction on the property on what could be built."

Since then, it's switched hands several times. It's one square mile prime of real estate. The City of Rancho Mirage says it must have a hotel resort as well as homes to be developed.

"It's got beautiful views of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains to the south and the west, and it's right in the middle of the city, and it would be the crowning jewel when it gets developed."

It's been for sale for years still nothing concrete but the realtor sent us a plan saying The Eagle would have a lagoon with at least 1300 hundred homes, a beach club and a hotel resort with a "next generation" golf course.

So we asked some long-term Rancho Mirage residents what they thought of the plan. "I see no reason why it shouldn't be developed, it would help the tax base, and it's just laying there anyway. It seems like a huge development and I wouldn't want it to go forward unless they make sure that they did a water study and made sure they had enough water to support it."

The City of Rancho Mirage tells us they would love to see this property developed but are still waiting for word of a buyer/developer. We'll see if this land, The Eagle, takes off.