Desert Hot Springs

Assault With a Pipe in Desert Hot Springs, Suspect Found

Desert Hot Springs, CA -

According to Desert Hot Springs Police Department Deputy Chief Henson, shortly before 2:30 PM Desert Hot Springs police received a call about an assault in progress where an individual was holding a pipe.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect in the 66-900 block of Flora Avenue in Desert Hot Springs. The suspect fled the location on foot and ran into the desert. 

Riverside County Sheriff's Department officers helped set a perimeter and within 45 minutes to one hour, the suspect was located hiding in a bush near Verbena Drive.

The male suspect was taken into custody and no injuries were reported. It is unknown if the victim of the assault suffered any injuries.

