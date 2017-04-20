'Coast to Coast Bandit' Wanted By FBI and Local Law Enforcement

The FBI and police on the east and west coasts are seeking the public’s assistance in learning the identity of a bank robber suspected to have robbed banks in New York and Los Angeles, officials in both cities announced today. The suspect, known to law enforcement as the “Coast to Coast Bandit,” was most recently linked to a bank robbery at a Chase Bank on Monday, April 17, on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, and two last month in New York City.

The Coast to Coast Bandit has been linked to the following bank robberies:

4/17/17 Chase Bank 8140 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA

3/9/17 Santander Bank 1062 3rd Avenue New York, NY

3/13/17 Chase Bank 450 3rd Avenue New York, NY

The Coast to Coast Bandit is described as a white male who may have had a sunburn when he robbed the bank in Los Angeles on Monday, April 17, according to witnesses. The suspect was wearing a New York Yankees ball cap during two of the robberies (4/17 & 3/13).

During the most recent robbery, a victim teller advised that the suspect presented a note which threatened a gun and a knife. The suspect was last seen exiting the front door on Sunset Blvd.

Anyone with information about the Coast to Coast Bandit is asked to avoid direct confrontation with the suspect, but is urged to contact their local FBI office or call 911. In Los Angeles, the FBI may be reached 24 hours at 888 CANT HIDE (888 226-8443).

This investigation is being conducted by the New York City Police Department; Los Angeles Police Department; the FBI, and law enforcement partners as necessary.