Missing Tennessee Teen and Teacher Located in California

A Tennessee teacher who was on the run with a teenage student has been arrested in California. 15-year old Elizabeth Thomas was found safe when authorities made the arrest.



The teen and her former teacher, 50-year old Tad Cummins, disappeared on March 13th. police believed he had kidnapped the girl after researching teen marriage. Authorities in Tennessee say Cummins will face federal charges. Thomas will be flown back to Tennessee to reunite with her family.

Story: Indio Lottery Winner Picks 5 of 5 Numbers



The nature of their relationship is still not clear, although court papers say she was afraid of the teacher. In January, a student reported seeing Cummins kissing the 15-year old on the lips.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it will provide more details of the arrest and recovery later today.