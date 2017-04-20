Victoria Secret Names Palm Springs Sexiest City

Palm Springs has always been one of the best vacation spots in the country. Known for it's weather, stylish hotels, golf courses/spas, trails, and so much more, it certainly is an area people desire to visit. For those reasons, Victoria's Secret has named it the sexiest city of 2017.

Every year, Victoria's Secret picks a list of what they think is the "sexiest." For them, sexy means it's bold, powerful, and confident. It embodies those qualities to create a well-rounded sexy appeal. Most of the selections are people, but Palm Springs made the list because it embodies the beauty, the entertainment, and the sex appeal that no other city does.