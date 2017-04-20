Indio Lottery Winner Picks 5 of 5 Numbers

For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig. Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...

