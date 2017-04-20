Indio Lottery Winner Picks 5 of 5 Numbers - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Indio Lottery Winner Picks 5 of 5 Numbers

Indio, CA -

Have you ever bought a lottery ticket? It's one of the most nerve wrecking feelings as you sit there, waiting to watch your numbers come across the screen. Only so few people ever experience the feeling of picking the winning numbers. One of those people is right here in Indio.

On April 19th, Circle K in Indio gave one happy lottery player the best gift of all, a winning ticket. There was no jackpot winner which was a purse of $30,000,000 for this lottery draw, but there were 109,093 total winners. Of all those winners, only 2 people picked 5 out of 5 numbers correct. The winnings for that come in just under $20,000.

