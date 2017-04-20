Traffic Accidents and Congestion, Coachella Weekend Two is Here - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Traffic Accidents and Congestion, Coachella Weekend Two is Here

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Indio, CA -

Coachella Music and Arts Festival weekend two is almost here but already, thousands are making their way into the Valley. A minor accident on Monroe Street near Avenue 51 caused more even congestion around 7:00 AM this morning, April 20th.

Since that accident, traffic conditions have remained pretty congested, bumper to bumper. Drivers we spoke to say it's to be expected but if you arrive later today, you'll be sitting for hours. Come tomorrow, the entire area will be shut down as pedestrians take over Coachella.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:18:35 GMT
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...

  • Pit Bull Mauls Child Standing Outside Home Gardens Residence, Dog Impounded

    Pit Bull Mauls Child Standing Outside Home Gardens Residence, Dog Impounded

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:09:31 GMT
    Canine attacks child in Home GardensCanine attacks child in Home Gardens

    An 8-year-old boy suffered major injuries to his face when he was attacked by a pit bull with a history of violence outside a Home Gardens residence....

    An 8-year-old boy suffered major injuries to his face when he was attacked by a pit bull with a history of violence outside a Home Gardens residence....

  • Eagle Mountain

    Ghost Town: The Eagle Mountain Story

    Ghost Town: The Eagle Mountain Story

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-07-19 00:10:48 GMT

    In the 1950's, the Eagle Mountain iron mine laid the foundation for what would become a desert community known as Eagle Mountain. 

    In the 1950's, the Eagle Mountain iron mine laid the foundation for what would become a desert community known as Eagle Mountain. 

Powered by Frankly