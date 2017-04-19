You Ask. We Investigate. ® Surf Resort Proposed in Palm Desert - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Surf Resort Proposed in Palm Desert

KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Palm Desert, CA -

Nigel and Teresa Jones are worried about a surf themed hotel and resort that could be built on this parcel of land behind their home. 

Teresa says her dream home would turn into a nightmare if the plan goes through, "It's going to ruin the live of all the people that are in the perimeter of it and it's not just Montecito."

The couple says they bought their home in the Montecito development partly because the neighboring land was zoned residential, but the City of Palm Desert says that's not the case.  

The Martin Alvarez, the city's director of economic development says the nearly 80 acres of land nestled throughout the city owned Desert Willow Golf Resort have several layers of zoning, "The zoning designation has been in place for the past 20 years ... the general plan designation is resort commercial ... and within that there's a layer called planned residential, planned residential would allow a variety of type of residential including hotels."

And while the city did enter into an exclusive agreement with Matteson Capital, so far the developer has only presented a concept.

"A surf based themed resort that three hotels, time share units, a small amphitheater, a lazy river, a couple of surf wave pools ... basically a lifestyle that is based on recreation," says Alvarez adding that nothing formal has been submitted. 

Because the land is part of the disbanded redevelopment agency it must be sold but the city stresses they're not withholding information rather it's a process that takes time, "We value our residents, we value their input once the project is submitted ... we're going to have to look at water, traffic noise, aesthetics ... and within that structure there will be plenty of opportunity for public input ... we will evaluate it and work with the residents." 

The Joneses say if the plan goes through.. it would leave them with few options.

"And now what, can we sell it knowing what we know about this thing that might be going in? Can we stop it?" asks Teresa.

