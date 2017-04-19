Police Seek Public Help in Nabbing Three Residential Burglary Suspects

Palm Springs police sought the public's help in identifying three suspects who burglarized a home last week, and were recorded during the break-in on the residence's surveillance camera.

The burglary occurred just before 4 p.m. April 12 at a home in the 2700 block of East Ventura Road. Police released video surveillance footage taken from outside the home, showing a black car being parked in a driveway across from the residence.

One suspect exits the car and crosses the street, then after surveying the scene, signals for a second suspect to join him. The suspects leave after taking undisclosed property from the home.

Police also released close-up photos of one of the suspects, a male wearing a T-shirt, baseball cap, jeans and black gloves. In one photo his face is exposed, while in the second, he appears to see the camera filming him and is partially covering his face with his hand.

Anyone with information leading to the suspects was asked to contact Detective Lauren Drinkwater at (760) 323-8142 or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 347-7867 to report anonymously and possibly be eligible for a reward.