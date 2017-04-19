Miraculous 50-Foot Rescue Saves Woman at Grand Canyon - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Kingman, AZ -

Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Units were deployed early Tuesday (4/18) afternoon to the Grand Canyon West near the Skywalk. SAR was contacted by the Department of Public Service Ranger helicopter staff in reference to a rope rescue where a 70-year-old female victim from Illinois had fallen into a deep crack.

This crack is about 10 yards from the canyon wall. The victim had fallen approximately 50 feet and had wedged herself during the fall which prevented her from dropping to the bottom. Every time the victim would take a deep breath she would fall a few inches.

Initially, the Hualapai Nation Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene and then called for additional resources. Two SAR members flew in the DPS Ranger Helicopter from Kingman to the Skywalk with equipment while additional SAR members drove to the scene with additional equipment.

SAR members assisted Hualapai Nation Fire and EMS with setting up a rope system. A SAR member was lowered to the victim. The victim was immediately secured with the rope and lifted a few inches to assist her with her breathing.

The victim was hoisted up to safety and she sustained several cuts, scratches and bruises. The victim was airlifted to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, by Mercy Medical Helicopter.

