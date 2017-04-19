Miraculous 50-Foot Rescue Saves Woman at Grand Canyon

An 8-year-old boy suffered major injuries to his face when he was attacked by a pit bull with a history of violence outside a Home Gardens residence....
An 8-year-old boy suffered major injuries to his face when he was attacked by a pit bull with a history of violence outside a Home Gardens residence....
A man who raped two homeless women in Thousand Palms nearly four months apart was sentenced to 19 years in state prison Friday. Charles Love, 33, pleaded guilty earlier this month on the two rape counts stemming from the attacks...
A man who raped two homeless women in Thousand Palms nearly four months apart was sentenced to 19 years in state prison Friday. Charles Love, 33, pleaded guilty earlier this month on the two rape counts stemming from the attacks...