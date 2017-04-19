Highway Billboard Creates Controversy Among Residents - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Rancho Mirage

Highway Billboard Creates Controversy Among Residents

Rancho Mirage, CA -

There is a billboard on the Interstate 10 freeway getting a lot of attention it's designed for people heading to Coachella Festival but some desert locals say, it's just not right. 

Practicing safe sex is no laughing matter but the billboard seems to have some levity to it. Of course any time Coachella is in town, you can almost guarantee advertisements are going to target the young adult crowd.

It reads "Come In Peace" and it advertises a website called "useacondom.com" which belongs to the Aids Healthcare Foundation. The illustration seems to be Coachella themed, you can see the iconic Coachella ferris wheel on the left side. Whether it's educational or offensive, well, that depends on who you ask.

Video: Local Billboard Creates Controversy Among Valley Residents

One resident said, "I don't think it's in very good taste. I think something like that is a little more private and should be done in a more private way. I don't think we need to advertise that, especially on a major highway."

But another had this to say, "I think it's great. I hope it does spark a conversation for people and I hope that it's a positive conversation. I think it is something that needs to be discussed."

Story: "Locals Only" Coachella Wristband Sale Turns Violent, Watch Video

The billboard is located on the eastbound side of the I-10 between Date Palm and Bob Hope. But it faces west bound drivers, which sort of defeats the purpose of targeting Coachella festers since many of them come into the desert from the west side of the valley. Those who do come from Phoenix and other cities from the East may never see it since it is located past the City of Indio. 

We tried to get a hold of Lamar Advertising who owns the billboard to get an idea of how long it's been up and when it will be taken down. So far they haven't responded with that information.

