Series of Stabbings in Vegas Leaves One Dead, Suspect at Large

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of three stabbings in Las Vegas this morning, April 19th, which left one dead and one in very critical condition.

Richi Briones, a 32-year-old male has been identified as a person of interest in at least two of the three stabbings under investigation. Briones was last seen driving an extremely damaged, tan, Toyota minivan. He is considered to be armed and dangerous after reports say he tried to purchase a shotgun in between attacks.

All three stabbings occurred in just under an hour and a half time span from 9:30 AM to 10:50 AM. The first stabbing occurred at 9:30 AM at a convenience store, while the second happened around 10:15 AM just outside a restaurant. The third occurred at 10:50 AM at a convenience store and unfortunately the male victim did not survive his injuries.