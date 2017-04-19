Xavier College Prep Welcomes Local NFL Player as Head Coach

Xavier College Preparatory School is proud to welcome James Dockery as the new Head Football Coach of the Saints. After a long and thorough process, the Xavier Recruitment Committee came to a unanimous decision to offer the position to Coach Dockery.

Through his passion, energy, and charisma Xavier knew he was the right person for the job. Dockery is a Coachella Valley native, a well-respected member of our community, and a man with great love for the youth in our valley.

In addition to an amazing resume, culminating with his time spent in the National Football League, it came down to character. Dockery is a man of great character and integrity with a proven work ethic to develop dreams into reality.

Xavier Athletic Director Mark Campbell said, “There is something unique and special about James, he is an inspiring natural leader, and a man we want to form, mentor and lead our Xavier students and athletes. His vision for the program is grand and Xavier is excited to contend at the highest level.”

Xavier is confident Coach Dockery will attract great student athletes to Xavier and continue to nurture and grow our current team. Mr. Campbell continues, “Coach Dockery leads by example, having him here to mentor our students on the field, in the classroom, and most importantly in life is a win for our entire community. It's a great day to be a Saint!"

Xavier College Preparatory High School is a 4-year high school committed to educate and nurture young men and women from a wide variety of ethnic, socio-economic, and religious backgrounds in the Coachella Valley. In the tradition of St. Ignatius of Loyola, Xavier offers a college preparatory Catholic Jesuit education that develops the whole person through challenging educational experiences, grounded spiritual and religious formation, while developing youth who are open to growth, loving and compassionate, and committed to justice.

For general information regarding Xavier College Prep visit us at www.xavierprep.org or for more information regarding this press release please contact the Director of Athletics Mark Campbell atmcampbell@xavierprep.org