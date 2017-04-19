Xavier College Prep Welcomes Local NFL Player as Head Coach - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Xavier College Prep Welcomes Local NFL Player as Head Coach

Posted: Updated:
Palm Desert, CA -

Xavier College Preparatory School is proud to welcome James Dockery as the new Head Football Coach of the Saints. After a long and thorough process, the Xavier Recruitment Committee came to a unanimous decision to offer the position to Coach Dockery.

Through his passion, energy, and charisma Xavier knew he was the right person for the job. Dockery is a Coachella Valley native, a well-respected member of our community, and a man with great love for the youth in our valley. 

In addition to an amazing resume, culminating with his time spent in the National Football League, it came down to character. Dockery is a man of great character and integrity with a proven work ethic to develop dreams into reality. 

Xavier Athletic Director Mark Campbell said, “There is something unique and special about James, he is an inspiring natural leader, and a man we want to form, mentor and lead our Xavier students and athletes.  His vision for the program is grand and Xavier is excited to contend at the highest level.” 

Xavier is confident Coach Dockery will attract great student athletes to Xavier and continue to nurture and grow our current team.  Mr. Campbell continues, “Coach Dockery leads by example, having him here to mentor our students on the field, in the classroom, and most importantly in life is a win for our entire community. It's a great day to be a Saint!"

Xavier College Preparatory High School is a 4-year high school committed to educate and nurture young men and women from a wide variety of ethnic, socio-economic, and religious backgrounds in the Coachella Valley. In the tradition of St. Ignatius of Loyola, Xavier offers a college preparatory Catholic Jesuit education that develops the whole person through challenging educational experiences, grounded spiritual and religious formation, while developing youth who are open to growth, loving and compassionate, and committed to justice.

For general information regarding Xavier College Prep visit us at www.xavierprep.org or for more information regarding this press release please contact the Director of Athletics Mark Campbell atmcampbell@xavierprep.org

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:18:35 GMT
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...

  • 16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:22:48 GMT
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.

  • Cathedral City High School Wrestling Coach Changing Lives

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:45:27 GMT
    Cathedral City High School's head wrestling coach is giving lessons in the ring and in the classroom. He's going above and beyond for his students.  For these high school students, the pain of wrestling is worth it. "You get butterflies in your stomach the first couple of times," Brandy Corona said.  Another senior wrestler said wrestling is his number one.  "Nothing else runs through my mind but wrestling," Jesus Lara explained. Their motivatio...
    Cathedral City High School's head wrestling coach is giving lessons in the ring and in the classroom. He's going above and beyond for his students.  For these high school students, the pain of wrestling is worth it. "You get butterflies in your stomach the first couple of times," Brandy Corona said.  Another senior wrestler said wrestling is his number one.  "Nothing else runs through my mind but wrestling," Jesus Lara explained. Their motivatio...
Powered by Frankly