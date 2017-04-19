Local Coachella Ticket Sale Turns Violent, Brawl Breaks Out

Wednesday morning Goldenvoice offered valley residents the chance to purchase "Locals Only" wristbands for Weekend 2 of Coachella.

Thousands of music fans ventured out to the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens for the chance to snag one of these limited tickets to see their favorite acts.

Video: Brawl Breaks Out As Locals Wait For Coachella Wristbands

Unfortunately for many waiting in line, this experience was something to forget as a brief brawl broke out between impatient locals waiting in line.

It is unclear how this fight started but in the video seen below, the crowds were seen surging crushing many innocent onlookers.

Slideshow: One Local Billboard Is Creating Controversy For Valley Residents

Goldenvoice had this to say about the incident, "Crowds were larger than expected, and larger than Weekend 1. There were some minor crowd control issues which were handled quickly. Not everyone was able to get a ticket."

The event promoter has confirmed that the locals wristbands have "officially" sold out, marking an end of local sales for Coachella 2017.

No arrests were made.

Headed to Coachella this weekend? Take a look at the set-lists below: