Dr. Raul Ruiz Discusses Health Care with Local Hospital Leaders

Palm Desert, CA -
Representative Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36) hosted a press conference with the CEOs of local hospitals to discuss the current state of our health care system. Participants discussed the benefits of the Affordable Care Act as well as ways to improve it to better deliver care for patients.
Those in attendance included:
Dr. Raul Ruiz (CA-36)
Michele Finney, Interim CEO, Desert Regional Medical Center
Aubrey Serfling, CEO, Eisenhower Medical Center
Sandra Anaya, CEO, Palo Verde Hospital
Mark Turner, CEO, San Gorgonio Hospital
Herb Schultz, CEO, Desert Healthcare District
Dr. Joseph Scherger, President, RCMA
Gary Honts, CEO, JFK Hospital
Bradley Gilbert, CEO, Inland Empire Health Plan
The event took place at the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.