Dr. Raul Ruiz Discusses Health Care with Local Hospital Leaders

Palm Desert, CA -

Representative Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36) hosted a press conference with the CEOs of local hospitals to discuss the current state of our health care system. Participants discussed the benefits of the Affordable Care Act as well as ways to improve it to better deliver care for patients. 

Those in attendance included:

Dr. Raul Ruiz (CA-36)

Michele Finney, Interim CEO, Desert Regional Medical Center

Aubrey Serfling, CEO, Eisenhower Medical Center

Sandra Anaya, CEO, Palo Verde Hospital

Mark Turner, CEO, San Gorgonio Hospital

Herb Schultz, CEO, Desert Healthcare District

Dr. Joseph Scherger, President, RCMA

Gary Honts, CEO, JFK Hospital

Bradley Gilbert, CEO, Inland Empire Health Plan

The event took place at the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

