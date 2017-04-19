Four Shot in Banning, All Underwent Surgery

On Saturday, April 15, 2017, at approximately 2150 hours, Officers of the Banning Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 900 block of North Allen Street. Police Dispatch had received a call of shots fire in the area. When Officers arrived to the area, they located one male subject who had a grazing head wound. He was treated on scene by CAL-Fire paramedics and was not transported to the hospital.

There were three other males who had been shot and they transported themselves to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital. One was shot in the leg, one in the back, and the third in the abdomen. The latter was transferred to Riverside County Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet.

During this investigation, Officers did not receive any information from any of the victims as to what lead to this shooting. Many people were on scene during the shooting of these four people, but all relayed they had no information as to what occurred.

The Banning Police Department is asking for those with information to call the Police Department at: (951) 922-3170.