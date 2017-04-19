Bill O'Reilly Dropped Amid Sex-Harassment Scandal

Bill O'Reilly is done at Fox News, its parent company 21st Century Fox said Wednesday.

"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," the company said in a statement.

On Wednesday, it was reported by New York Magazine that 21st Century Fox executives had decided on the departure of O'Reilly, but were planning his exit.

The New York Times reported April 2 that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about unpleasant encounters with O'Reilly, who has denied any wrongdoing. Dozens of his show's advertisers fled following the report, though O'Reilly's viewership increased. O'Reilly has denied wrongdoing.