Firehouse Subs Donates Thousands of Dollars for Local Firehouse Equipment

Continuing its mission of supporting hometown heroes, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation celebrated $75,485 worth of life-saving equipment grants awarded to Idyllwild Fire Protection District, Cathedral City Fire Department and Desert Arc during a press event at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the local Firehouse Subs restaurant located at 5200 E. Ramon Road, Palm Springs, Calif. 92264

The event will incorporate a donation ceremony, as well as live demonstrations from receiving organizations, explaining the importance of the equipment and how it will be used to save lives. Residents and Firehouse Subs guests are invited to join the celebration and see firsthand how their generous contributions have come full circle to provide much needed equipment in their community.

"It's truly amazing to be a part of events where much equipment is donated to first responders and organizations in need," said Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Senior Manager of Foundation Development Meghan Vargas. "These equipment grants shed light to just how far small Firehouse Subs guest contributions can go."

The below encapsulates each grant award being celebrated at the April 20 event, including a brief description of equipment use and value:

Idyllwild Fire Protection District received eight sets of turnout gear and 14 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBAs) worth a total of $49,300. The awarded gear, which includes coats, pants, suspenders, boots, hoods and gloves, as well as the awarded SCBAs, will replace old, damaged gear and systems approaching the end of their serviceable life, providing firefighters with necessary protection and breathable air so they can deliver safe efficient services to the community.

Cathedral City Fire Department received extrication equipment worth $20,243. The awarded equipment will improve the departments rescue capabilities for victims in motor vehicle accidents.

Desert Arc received a variety of EMS training equipment worth $5,942, from automated external defibrillator (AED) trainer pads to first aid kits. The awarded equipment will be used during training exercises, helping ensure staff is prepared to provide medical assistance in emergency situations. Each year, approximately 150 members of staff will complete training.

"Cathedral City Fire Department (CCFD) is responsible for primary rescue response to all traffic collisions that occur within its 23 square miles," said Cathedral City Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Hauser. "In addition, CCFD responds to the Cities of Palm Springs as well as the unincorporated areas of Riverside County for mutual aid assistance. This new contemporary compliment of tools will provide for a lighter weight platform with higher capacity cutting and spreading force to better extricate victims of traffic collisions."

Event attendees include local firefighters and representatives from Desert Arc, as well as as well Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Senior Manager of Foundation Development Meghan Vargas, Firehouse Subs Area Representatives Jeff Press and Jim Fick and Firehouse Subs Franchisees Shinder Singh and Jinder Singh.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Firehouse Subs co-founders, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen traveled to Mississippi where they fed first responders and survivors. As they traveled back to Florida, they knew they could do more and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was born with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, the non-profit organization has given more than $24 million to hometown heroes in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, including more than $547,000 in California.

To raise money for the Foundation, Firehouse Subs restaurants participate in a number of fundraising efforts. Each restaurant recycles leftover, five-gallon pickle buckets and sells them to guests for $2. Donation canisters on register counters collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to "round up" their bill to the nearest dollar. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors.