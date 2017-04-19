La Quinta Man Charged With Voluntary Manslaughter After Protecting Mother

A judge ruled today whether a 21-year-old La Quinta man who strangled his mother's boyfriend after finding the couple fighting should be tried for murder or manslaughter. The judge charges Robert Ryan Lugo with voluntary manslaughter.

Robert Ryan Lugo is accused of killing 47-year-old Byron Crews during a fight at Crews' La Quinta home on Feb. 21, 2016. He was taken into custody last December in Desert Hot Springs, about nine months after the alleged choking incident and two months after he was charged with murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to a declaration in support of the arrest warrant, Lugo intervened in a heated argument between his mother and Crews in the couple's bedroom. The two men argued, and the altercation turned physical after Crews struck Lugo, according to the document.

Lugo told sheriff's deputies that the fight took both men to the ground, where Lugo allegedly placed Crews in a chokehold until he was pulled off by family members.

Sheriff's deputies found Crews unresponsive at the home. He was taken to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio, where he was pronounced dead. Lugo was also taken to a hospital that day. He was treated for minor injuries and then released, but was not arrested.

During a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, Deputy District Attorney Robert Hightower argued that Lugo knew the danger of chokeholds due to his time on his high school wrestling team and had to be pulled off Crews by family, showing he used more force than needed to subdue him. Hightower also argued that Crews punching Lugo did not make it a justifiable homicide committed in self-defense. ``One punch does not justify choking someone to death,'' he told Riverside County Superior Court Judge Anthony R. Villalobos.

Lugo's attorney, Greg Johnson, said that at best, Lugo should be tried on an involuntary manslaughter charge. Johnson said the entire interchange took less than 30 seconds, preventing Lugo from forming the intent to kill Crews, and repeatedly pointed out that the victim, at 377 pounds, dwarfed Lugo. Johnson said the chokehold was simply an attempt ``to control the situation.''

``This is a young man protecting his mother,'' Johnson said. ``He didn't go into that room to kill this man.'' Villalobos said he needed to review relevant case law on the matter before ruling.

``This is a serious charge,'' Villalobos said before ordering the attorneys to return Wednesday morning, when he is expected to rule whether Lugo will be tried for murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter.

Lugo is being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside in lieu of $80,000 bail.