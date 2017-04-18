Xavier College Preparatory and Palm Desert boys golf looking to share DVL title

Palm Desert High School and Xavier College Preparatory currently share first place in the Desert Valley League. Here's what Saints head coach Doug Daffern had to say about the back and fourth battle for the DVL title during his time coaching at Xavier prep over the past 4 years.

"My first year in the desert we ended up tied for second in the league," Coach Daffern explained, "My second year which was the year before last, we tied with Palm Desert for the DVL crown. Last year they beat us on what I felt like was the best golf team that I've coached while in the desert and they got us both matches. Going into this year, I didn't know what to expect. We lost some kids off of last years team that were exceptional golfers so this year we weren't sure how good we would be. We knew that we would give Palm Desert, La Quinta, and the rest of the DVL a good match but we weren't expecting to play as well as we are. It's been a pleasant surprise and the victory we had over Palm Desert earlier was definitely a surprise. I knew that we could play with them but they're so good that we have to catch them making a mistake and then play the best we can and hope for the best. That's what we did and we beat them at the Classic Club and then when we played them at their place, they returned the favor. They kicked the stuffing out of us quite frankly. It's kind of like when you're tied to that sibling you don't like down the street and you're fighting over that prize possession. You know you'd like to win it by yourself but at the same time we are excited to be a part of the DVL conversation. We are excited to be sharing the crown depending on how the next two matches go."

Both Xavier College Preparatory and Palm Desert High School have their final league match-ups this week. If both finish without a loss, they will share the title.