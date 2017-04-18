You Ask. We Investigate. ® Proposed Surf Brand Resort Too Close to Couple's Dream Home

Teresa Jones says her heart sank when she found out the home she and her husband Nigel purchased in Palm Desert just over a year ago may soon not be the quiet oasis they envisioned, "This was our dream home, it wasn't perfect but it had the perfect view and was in a perfect spot spot."

She says after attending a city planning session, where no one could give feedback, she learned about a multi-million dollar resort proposed to be built across from Desert Willow Golf Resort, just on the other side of her backyard, "They handed out a brochure and we sat quietly and listened and I absolutely had my hand over my mouth and I was just in terror."

Video: Watch The Full Story Here

She says the nearly 80 acres is zoned for residential use and after watching the concept video online she doesn't understand why the proposed Quiksilver Hotel and Resort, with over 600 rooms, dozens of residential villas, wave pools, amphitheater and skate park would be allowed, "I never thought Disneyland would come to within 300 feet of my back doorway ... it belongs in Las Vegas, it belongs out on the freeway where it's not impacting people's quiet enjoyment of their own homes and investments."

Slideshow: Palm Springs Air Museum Pays Tribute To Famous Doolittle Raid

Her husband Nigel says the proposed development has been weighing on him and if the city had been more open about the project he and his wife would not be in this position, "I wake up in the middle of the night thinking you know this is not a lot of fun to be here right now and of course if we would have known this, and it sounds like this has been going on longer than a year and a half we would have as Teresa said, we would have never bought here so yeah it's a punch in the gut."

KMIR News reached out to the City of Palm Desert. They tell us they take this very seriously and a representative with the city will sit down with us on Wednesday to explain where the project stands. We also contacted the investor, he did not return our phone call.