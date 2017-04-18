Drug Charges Top the List of Arrests at First Week of Coachella

The Coachella Concert Series kicked off last weekend with camping patron load-in on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 9:00 AM. There was a significant increase in the number of campers that arrived earlier than in past years, which caused some early morning traffic congestion in and around the concert venue.

The following are the arrest and citation statistics for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival- Weekend 1:

-125 total arrests were made.

-15 arrests were made for public intoxication

-65 arrests were related to illegal possession of a controlled substance

-37 arrests were made for alcohol related violations

-34 were for minors in possession of a fraudulent ID

-3 were for providing alcohol to a minor

-7 arrests were made for theft

-2 were for grand theft

-1 was for petty theft

-4 were for embezzlement and conspiracy

-1 DUI arrest was made

-155 traffic related citations were issued

-71 traffic citations were issued for various motor vehicle driving violations

-84 citations were issued for the unlawful use of a disabled person placard

These numbers were less than years past. However, this year's Coachella had 110,000 in attendance while in years past the attendance was 99,000 per day.