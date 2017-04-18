Desert X Traffic Causing Anger in Surrounding Communities

Residents of a Palm Springs neighborhood near a Desert X installation are furious with the city of Palm Springs and The Desert Palisades Community for allowing traffic to pile up in the neighborhood.

It's no surprise that with over 120,000 people attending Coachella Music and Arts Festival that festival goers took a special interest in one of Desert Exes most popular attractions, the Mirage house in Palm Springs. Residents in the Tuscany Height Community say the traffic issues came to a boil Monday as festival goers were heading home.

Residents say Hundreds of vehicles lines three deep all the way to North Palm Canyon Drive and created gridlock. One of the residents who got trapped in the jam went to talk to security guard in charge of controlling the chaos. He said the Security guard became confrontational. In fact, the Police were called.

Residents say this is just one example of the situation getting out of hand. In response, the city of Palm Springs is going to revise the land use permit for the Desert X and will now prohibit parking on Racket Club road and adjacent residential streets.

Desert X installations are here to stay until the end of April. With two more weeks of festivals ahead of us, that could mean more heavy traffic here. We reached out to the city of Palm Springs, the security company and a representative from Desert X to see if they have a plan in place for the remainder of the exhibit and festival season, but have not heard back from any of them.