City of Palm Springs Pays Tribute to Police and Firefighters

The City of Palm Springs pay tribute to our hard working police and firefighters on Tuesday, April 18 at the 6th annual Palm Springs Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon, presented by the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, the City of Palm Springs and the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

The 11:30 a.m. event, emceed by Emmy and Peabody award-winning journalist Hank Plante, was held at the Renaissance Palm Springs Resort, 888 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way. The program highlighted the 2016 accomplishments of the City's hard working police and fire departments, featuring updates from Chief of Police Bryan Reyes and Fire Chief Kevin Nalder. Reyes and Nalder will announce several public safety recognition and medal of valor awards. In addition, there was a special tribute to fallen Palm Springs police officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny, who were killed in a tragic shooting last October.

The program concluded with the presentation of the prestigious Richard M. Milanovich Community Leadership Award to Betty Callies, Executive Director of Administration for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. Past honorees have included local leaders such as Jim Houston, Harold Matzner, Patty Delgado Service and former Police Chief Al Franz.

"The City of Palm Springs is proud to pay tribute to our heroic and hardworking police and firefighters and we thank them for their dedication and commitment to ensuring the continued safety and quality of life for our residents and visitors," said City Manager David H. Ready.

"2016 was a difficult year for our public safety officers - and now more than ever, it is important our community express the deep gratitude and appreciation we feel for the brave men and women of Palm Springs police and fire, who each and every day put their lives on the line to protect and defend us."