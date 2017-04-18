Palm Springs Air Museum Hosts 75th Anniversary of Famous Doolittle Raid

On the 75th anniversary of the 1942 Doolittle Raids, the Palm Springs Air Museum hosted a special flight to honor the date. On April 18th, 1942, 16 B-25 Bombers took off from USS Hornet to attack the Japanese Homeland. The attack led to victory at Midway a few weeks later.

Tuesday afternoon, a B-25 Bomber named Pacific Princess took an exhibition flight several times above Palm Springs as a part of commemoration of anniversary.

“It’s really hard to explain what it’s like to fly a B-25, I don’t think I have words to describe it,” said Blaine Mack, a former WWII Pilot.

Dozens of visitors captured the take off and landing of the bomber while KMIR’s Patrick Price experienced first-hand what it was like to fly inside the plane.

Years ago, Co-owner Carl Scholl flew more than 100 hours in the plane. As of 2017, they rack up about 60 hours due to rising fuel costs. For an hour of flight, it costs $2,500 to fuel up the B-25 Bomber