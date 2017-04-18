Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Begin Filming in Coachella Valley

Felony charges were filed today against a man who allegedly broke into the Indio home of a woman who had a restraining order against him and raped her three times in one night while armed with a rifle.
When Frontier Communications took over Verizon's California landlines last year, the transition came with a lot of frustrated customers. Several local business lost internet access and costumer files. That was then. Now, things are even worse.
