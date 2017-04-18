Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Begin Filming in Coachella Valley

Filming has begun in the Coachella Valley for a remake of ``A Star is Born,'' starring Lady Gaga -- fresh off a Saturday night headlining performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival -- and Bradley Cooper, who will also direct.

A photograph of the pair released Monday depicts them performing on stage at what appears to be a country music concert.

Messages sent to Coachella festivalgoers through the official Coachella app invited them to show up at the Empire Polo Grounds Tuesday and Wednesday. They were instructed to dress in country music attire to be part of the ``audience'' during the filmed concert.

The latest iteration of ``A Star is Born'' has Cooper portraying Jackson Maine, ``a country music star who is on the brink of decline when he discovers a talented unknown named Ally,'' according to Warner Bros.

``As the two begin a passionate love affair, Jack coaxes Ally into the spotlight, catapulting her to stardom. But as Ally's career quickly eclipses his own, Jack finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory,'' according to the studio's synopsis of the plot.

The movie, which also stars Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott, marks Cooper's directorial debut.

Gaga, who is filming in between her weekend sets at the Coachella festival, also wrote original songs for the movie, which is currently slated for release on Sept. 28, 2018.