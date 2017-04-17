62-Year-Old Male Killed in Palm Desert Traffic Collision

On 4/16/17, at approximately 3:30 AM, we received a report of a single vehicle traffic collision in the area of Cook Street and Hovley Lane. The driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries suffered from the collision.

Christopher Parker, a 62-year-old resident of Los Angeles was killed in the accident.

At this time drugs/alcohol do not appear to be a factor.