Suspect Wanted for Armed Robbery in Calimesa

On April 13, 2017, officers from the Calimesa Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery at a business within the 1200 block of Calimesa Blvd. in the city of Calimesa. Officers arrived quickly and determined a male entered the business, brandished a small semi-auto handgun at the clerk and demanded the money from the register. The clerk complied with the demand, and the suspect left the business walking towards the I-10 freeway. Officers immediately searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Story: Thousands Begin Trek Home Following First Festival Weekend

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male adult, 30 years of age, 5’7, 200lbs, wearing a blue zip up hoodie, dark colored hat, dark pants, and black shoes with white soles .

Story: Man Arrested at Coachella Fest, Found In Possession of Over 100 Stolen Cell Phones

The Calimesa Police Department is asking anyone with additional information regarding this investigation to contact Investigator Klemp at 951.922.7100 or the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station.