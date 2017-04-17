At Least Four Arrested in Berkeley Pro and Anti-Trump Rallies

In the 1950's, the Eagle Mountain iron mine laid the foundation for what would become a desert community known as Eagle Mountain.
Palm Springs Police Department and the entire community has lost a veteran police/fire dispatcher.
Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.
