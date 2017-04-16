Large Fire Threatens Home in Palm Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Large Fire Threatens Home in Palm Springs

Palm Springs, CA -

A fire in Palm Springs has destroyed four to five palm trees and a car near E Sunny Dunes Road and Ave Evelita.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

Crews initiated a fire attack to protect a nearby structure, according to Palm Springs firefighters. 

