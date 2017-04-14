Concert Goers And Locals React To First Day Of Coachella

More than one hundred thousand music fans made their way to the Empire Polo Fields for the first day and night of Coachella Music and Arts Festival. While concert-goers will have fun singing along with Lady Gaga, some desert locals are singing a different tune.

For Coachella festers, the experience is easy to summarize.

"It's like Disneyland for adults. Pretty much," said one concert-goer.

Much of the focus is on music and the desire to see one's favorite artists.

"Glass animals is one of them...Travis Scott for sure," said Ventura County resident Victor Gonzalez.

"Future, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar," said Los Angeles native Travis Beck.

"Martinez Brothers, Definitely Martinez Brothers and Lady Gaga of course," said another concert-goer.

While Coachella heads are having a blast at the Empire Polo fields, desert locals who are just trying to get around the valley are slightly less enthused.

"Living here, it's challenging. Especially happening at the same time as Easter. We have a lot of people in the area anyway for that. So timing wasn't great," said La Quinta resident Nanci Dobbins.

"For locals, it's a pain. And I could say more but it's just a pain," La Quinta resident Douglas Epstein.

The gates opened at 11 A.M. this morning performances are scheduled to start at noon each day. Lady Gaga, radiohead and Kendrick Lamar are headlining this weekend. The fun doesn't stop until the last song is sung next weekend.

