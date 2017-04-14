Indio Man Arrested After Being Linked To 15 Burglaries

On Thursday, April 13, 2017, officers assigned to the Coachella Police Department Community Action Team completed an investigation into a series of commercial burglaries reported in the city of Coachella that occurred between September and October, 2016.

The Coachella small business owners, who manage their stores on Avenue 48, Harrison Street, and Grapefruit Boulevard, reported night time losses and damage to each business. Officers linked 15 of the burglaries to a 22-year-old Indio resident, Ignacio Zazueta. 15 separate commercial burglary cases will be filed on Zazueta who remains in custody on unrelated charges at the Riverside County jail located in the city of Indio.

Officers assigned to the Coachella Police Community Action Team work closely with the community and business owners to ensure public safety and crime prevention. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Officer Pierre Palmer of the Coachella Police Department at (760) 863-8990, or they can call anonymously at (760) 341-STOP (7867).