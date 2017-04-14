Rancho Mirage Vacation Hotline for Disturbances

It's music festival time once again in the Coachella Valley, which means an influx of visitors. While we welcome all visitors to our fine city, we want to remind residents that the City has a 24-hour, 7 days a week, anonymous hotline to report disturbances at short-term/vacation rental properties in our City.

If you encounter a disturbance at a short-term/vacation rental in your neighborhood, please call the number listed below and hotline personnel will immediately contact the proper authorities.

VACATION RENTAL HOTLINE - (760) 833-7999