Easter Egg Hunts Planned Across the Valley

It's Easter weekend, and with that comes the Easter egg hunts. There are a number of events planned across the Coachella Valley.
PALM SPRINGS
Palm Springs Firemen's Association Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 15
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: Ruth Hardy Park
Hunt at Ruth Hardy Park has been a beloved tradition in Palm Springs for more than 40 years and is open to children between the ages of 2 - 9-years-old. Last year more than 400 children frolicked in the park looking for colorful eggs. In addition, the Easter Bunny will be on hand to take photos with youngsters and deliver special gifts. Immediately following the event, there will be a pancake breakfast in the park. The price is just $5 per person for a stack of delicious pancakes prepared by Palm Springs firefighters.
CATHEDRAL CITY
Easter Kidapalooza
Sunday, April 16,2017
TIME: 12-3PM
LOCATION: 68700 Ave Lalo Guerrero; Cathedral City
Bring the kids to Cathedral City's Town Square Park in downtown for an event that is all about Kids! From 12 (noon) to 3:00 pm, kids will enjoy the fun of multiple bouncy houses surrounding Cathedral City's Fountain of Life area. At 12:30 p.m. - there will be an Easter Egg Hunt with 10,000 eggs! Little ones between 2 and 5 years of age will go first, then all others. A total of 4 kid bikes will be given away as special prizes. Four of the 10,000 eggs will have a special message inside the egg notifying the child of winning a bike. Take a picture with the Easter Bunny! We will also have local businesses that will offer free candy for the kids as well. Free admission. Free parking.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS
Boys & Girls Club of Coachella Valley, Desert Hot Springs Unit
Sunday, April 16,2017
TIME: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
LOCATION: 11750 Cholla Dr. Desert Hot Springs, California 92240
Grab your basket and hop down to BGC annual Easter egg hunt. we are having face painting, jumpers, raffles, egg hunt, \Easter bunny and many other surprises.
PALM DESERT
Eggstravaganza:
Saturday, April 15
TIME: 9-2 PM
LOCATION: Living Desert
More than 10,000 eggs will be hidden in Gecko Gulch for one of the biggest Easter egg hunts in the area. There will be four different hunts offered, as well as a special egg hunt for adults only. Adult egg hunt winners can walk away with special zoo tours and more. One of the highlights of the day is a visit from the Easter Bunny, who along with his friends, will be strolling the zoo and taking pictures with guests. Plus, a variety of entertaining activities are planned including Easter crafts, face painting, corn hole, a maze, and animal encounters. Guests also will enjoy a race between The Living Desert's Easter bunny and tortoise mascots. The Living Desert's Eggstravaganza is free for members and included with paid park admission for non-members. For more information, visit www.LivingDesert.org or contact 760-346-5694.
Under Water Easter Egg Hunt at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center
Sunday, April 16
TIME: 1 PM
Location: Palm Desert Aquatic Center
Join The YMCA and the Palm Desert Aquatic Center for an Under Water Easter Egg Hunt. This is not your typical Easter Egg Hunt! With the eggs hidden underwater, it will be quite a challenge to find them all. Bring a waterproof basket or egg holder and come have some fun in the sun this Easter!
LA QUINTA
Saturday, April 15
TIME: 9AM
LOCATION: La Quinta Park
Join your friends and neighbors for the City of La Quinta's annual egg hunt! Children, up to age 10, are welcome to participate in this egg-cellent event! Look for candy and toy-filled eggs scattered around. A chalk drawing contest begins at 9:15 am with special guest judge Janet Zappala from KMIR News. A special visit from the Easter Bunny is planned too! Check your eggs for a golden ticket! Turn it in for a special prize!
INDIO
Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt Saturday
Saturday April 15
TIME: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Indio Community Park
Hippty-hop down the trail and into some of the best easter-egg hunts in town! We'll have face painting, potato sack races and more at the Community Parks in Indio and Mecca, and at Bagdouma Park in Coachella. This FREE event is open to everyone, and those 12 years old and younger can participate in the egg hunt. Visit MyRecreationDistrict.com or call 760-347-3484 to find out more.
COACHELLA
Saturday April 15
TIME: 11AM
LOCATION: Bagdouma Park Community Center
Egg hunt, raffles, face painting, children's activities, pictures with the Easter bunny and much more
MECCA
Saturday April 15
TIME: 11AM
LOCATION: Mecca Community Center
Egg hunt, raffles, face painting, children's activities, pictures with the Easter bunny and much more
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.