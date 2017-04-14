Easter Egg Hunts Planned Across the Valley

It's Easter weekend, and with that comes the Easter egg hunts. There are a number of events planned across the Coachella Valley.

PALM SPRINGS

Palm Springs Firemen's Association Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 15

TIME: 9 a.m.

LOCATION: Ruth Hardy Park

Hunt at Ruth Hardy Park has been a beloved tradition in Palm Springs for more than 40 years and is open to children between the ages of 2 - 9-years-old. Last year more than 400 children frolicked in the park looking for colorful eggs. In addition, the Easter Bunny will be on hand to take photos with youngsters and deliver special gifts. Immediately following the event, there will be a pancake breakfast in the park. The price is just $5 per person for a stack of delicious pancakes prepared by Palm Springs firefighters.

CATHEDRAL CITY

Easter Kidapalooza

Sunday, April 16,2017

TIME: 12-3PM

LOCATION: 68700 Ave Lalo Guerrero; Cathedral City

Bring the kids to Cathedral City's Town Square Park in downtown for an event that is all about Kids! From 12 (noon) to 3:00 pm, kids will enjoy the fun of multiple bouncy houses surrounding Cathedral City's Fountain of Life area. At 12:30 p.m. - there will be an Easter Egg Hunt with 10,000 eggs! Little ones between 2 and 5 years of age will go first, then all others. A total of 4 kid bikes will be given away as special prizes. Four of the 10,000 eggs will have a special message inside the egg notifying the child of winning a bike. Take a picture with the Easter Bunny! We will also have local businesses that will offer free candy for the kids as well. Free admission. Free parking.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS

Boys & Girls Club of Coachella Valley, Desert Hot Springs Unit

Sunday, April 16,2017

TIME: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

LOCATION: 11750 Cholla Dr. Desert Hot Springs, California 92240

Grab your basket and hop down to BGC annual Easter egg hunt. we are having face painting, jumpers, raffles, egg hunt, \Easter bunny and many other surprises.

PALM DESERT

Eggstravaganza:

Saturday, April 15

TIME: 9-2 PM

LOCATION: Living Desert

More than 10,000 eggs will be hidden in Gecko Gulch for one of the biggest Easter egg hunts in the area. There will be four different hunts offered, as well as a special egg hunt for adults only. Adult egg hunt winners can walk away with special zoo tours and more. One of the highlights of the day is a visit from the Easter Bunny, who along with his friends, will be strolling the zoo and taking pictures with guests. Plus, a variety of entertaining activities are planned including Easter crafts, face painting, corn hole, a maze, and animal encounters. Guests also will enjoy a race between The Living Desert's Easter bunny and tortoise mascots. The Living Desert's Eggstravaganza is free for members and included with paid park admission for non-members. For more information, visit www.LivingDesert.org or contact 760-346-5694.

Under Water Easter Egg Hunt at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center

Sunday, April 16

TIME: 1 PM

Location: Palm Desert Aquatic Center

Join The YMCA and the Palm Desert Aquatic Center for an Under Water Easter Egg Hunt. This is not your typical Easter Egg Hunt! With the eggs hidden underwater, it will be quite a challenge to find them all. Bring a waterproof basket or egg holder and come have some fun in the sun this Easter!

LA QUINTA

Saturday, April 15

TIME: 9AM

LOCATION: La Quinta Park

Join your friends and neighbors for the City of La Quinta's annual egg hunt! Children, up to age 10, are welcome to participate in this egg-cellent event! Look for candy and toy-filled eggs scattered around. A chalk drawing contest begins at 9:15 am with special guest judge Janet Zappala from KMIR News. A special visit from the Easter Bunny is planned too! Check your eggs for a golden ticket! Turn it in for a special prize!

INDIO

Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt Saturday

Saturday April 15

TIME: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Indio Community Park

Hippty-hop down the trail and into some of the best easter-egg hunts in town! We'll have face painting, potato sack races and more at the Community Parks in Indio and Mecca, and at Bagdouma Park in Coachella. This FREE event is open to everyone, and those 12 years old and younger can participate in the egg hunt. Visit MyRecreationDistrict.com or call 760-347-3484 to find out more.



COACHELLA

Saturday April 15

TIME: 11AM

LOCATION: Bagdouma Park Community Center

Egg hunt, raffles, face painting, children's activities, pictures with the Easter bunny and much more

MECCA

Saturday April 15

TIME: 11AM

LOCATION: Mecca Community Center



Egg hunt, raffles, face painting, children's activities, pictures with the Easter bunny and much more