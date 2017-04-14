Three People Detained After Armed Robbery in Rancho Mirage

Riverside County Sheriff's Department officers responded to a call around 7:20 AM this morning regarding an armed robbery. The officers arrived at Bob Hope Drive and Gerald Ford Drive in Rancho Mirage.

One adult male victim was robbed of his property with an unknown type of weapon. The victim was able to provide police with a description of the robbers and their vehicle. After being broadcasted to local law enforcement, a vehicle possible matching the description was located and stopped by California Highway Patrol heading eastbound on Interstate 10 near Chiriaco Summit. Three occupants have been detained.