Coachella Traffic Starts A Day Early

Think you're the only person looking to get to Coachella early this year? Think again. Traffic in Indio and neighboring communities started a day early this year.

"It's crazy. It's too early to have this much traffic," one driver said.

But it's all part of the Coachella experience.

"Love it. This will be my second time and I'm really excited," said Alexandra Fanella.

Before the Coachella campers reach their dusty homes for three days and three nights of music, they will have to survive the traffic. Sometimes a nightmare for locals trying to get somewhere.

"It's every year. We're used to it," said Coachella resident Jose Baltizar.

But something Coachella heads put up. Especially if you traveled all the way from Portland in your pals beat up SUV.

"It's runs good, surprisingly," a passenger said.

This year some Uber drivers say they're boycotting this festival because of long delays to the polo grounds in the past. One posting online reads, "based on the past two years, I say skip it."

Uber drivers in the desert have similar sentiments.

"I'm going to drive in Palm Springs and I'm going to drop them far away. And then I'm going to go back to Palm Springs," said Uber driver Joanie from Beaumont.