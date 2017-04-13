Coachella and Airbnb Announce Tax Agreement to Remit Hotel Taxes on Behalf of Airbnb Hosts

The city of Coachella and Airbnb Thursday announced an agreement under which the company will collect and remit taxes on behalf of the city's Airbnb hosts.

Airbnb will begin collecting the city's 9 percent Transient Occupancy Tax on behalf of Coachella hosts and remitting the collected taxes to the city as of May 1.

Though the tax collection won't start until just after this year's Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals wrap up, the city and company say the agreement will work for the benefit of those seeking to earn extra income by renting out their homes, and for the city in its aims to attract tourists.

``This is an important partnership for our city as we continue to market ourselves as a tourism destination,'' Coachella City Manager Bill Pattison said.

Airbnb remits taxes in 275 cities worldwide, including the Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs, Indio, Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage. More than $240 million in hotel, tourist and occupancy taxes have been remitted globally since the company's inception in 2008, according to Airbnb.

``Our community of hosts want to pay their fair share,'' Airbnb Public Policy Manager Marisa Moret said. ``Our hosts in Coachella are committed to being good neighbors and strengthening their community, while earning extra income year-round.''