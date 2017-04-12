Coachella Mayor Looks Forward to Controversial Gas Tax Revenue

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez sent out a statement on social media, thanking the governor for signing the controversial gas tax that will raise revenue to fix California's roads.
The odds of survival were slim for a motorcyclist struck by a drunk driver in Cathedral city, but one year later, he is making great strides.
The odds of survival were slim for a motorcyclist struck by a drunk driver in Cathedral city, but one year later, he is making great strides.
Cathedral City fire fighters are continuing the investigation of a duplex fire. Fire crews believe the it started because of an illegal drug lab. Neighbors said it started with a few booms. "I heard what sounded like a big boom, and a few seconds later i heard another boom," said Robert Suff who lives across the street from the house that went up in flames on Aurora Vista Road. "I come outside and there's big flames over the roof," he said. Cath...
Cathedral City fire fighters are continuing the investigation of a duplex fire. Fire crews believe the it started because of an illegal drug lab. Neighbors said it started with a few booms. "I heard what sounded like a big boom, and a few seconds later i heard another boom," said Robert Suff who lives across the street from the house that went up in flames on Aurora Vista Road. "I come outside and there's big flames over the roof," he said. Cath...