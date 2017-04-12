Coachella Mayor Looks Forward to Controversial Gas Tax Revenue

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez sent out a statement on social media, thanking the governor for signing the controversial gas tax that will raise revenue to fix California's roads.

He says the city has a lot to gain, "The good thing is that with these dollars coming what we're going to see is not only paved streets year after year for the next ten years but we're going to see more jobs, there's people that are going to be needed to help pave these streets."

In addition to the money coming from the gas tax his city is set to allocate $1.3 million out of the budget to will go to pave roads in poor condition, "We expect to see those roads under construction within the next few weeks."

Eighty-five percent of the people who live in Coachella commute to work, so most people we spoke with said it would hurt their bottom line.

Hernandez says he understands but it will benefit everyone in the long term, "The average impact to residents is probably in the area of around $9.00 a month, we feel it's a sales tax that ultimately will pay for itself and that we'll see significant improvements in our road conditions."

Las Tres Conchitas Bakery is right across the street from Cochella City Hall, owner Jorge Ceja says his new, larger location has only been open for 10 days. He admits he'll likely see an increase in prices of ingredients as manufacturers pass on the costs. But he says he will not pass it on the costs to his customers because he knows most of them can't afford it. Despite knowing higher operating costs are looming he agrees with the mayor.

"The roads need fixing so the better our roads are the more accessible our business is to more people," says Ceja.

