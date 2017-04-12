Xavier Prep names Thaddis Bosley girls basketball coach

Former Shadow Hills High School Girls Basketball coach Thaddis Bosley was a Knight in shining armor this past season leading the program to its first ever DVL title with only one loss in league play. But now he will be a Saint to the Xavier Prep girls basketball team as he takes over as head coach.

"It feels like a match made in heaven to be honest with you,” Coach Bosley said. “I haven't been this excited probably in my whole coaching career. The moment I stepped on campus and in the athletic director’s office, I was just completely comfortable. It really felt right.”



"It's been a struggle for us in girls' basketball since the inception of the school and we finally have the right guy,” Xavier College Preparatory Athletic Director Mark Campbell explained. “Coach is a game changer for us and it's time to take a step in the right direction in girls basketball. When he came in my office a couple weeks ago and said there was interest in taking over our program., we were elated. It's a wonderful opportunity. He's proven his ability to be a game changer and visionary in girls basketball and we're excited for what the future holds for our girls program."



"This gives me the greatest opportunity to be a competitor and to develop young talent,” Coach Bosley said. “I couldn't ask for any better position. I'm happy. I feel good about who we have, who we have coming, and we'll grow. We'll make runs."