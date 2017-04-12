4-Year-Old Nearly Shot at Barbershop Mix-Up - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Chandler, AZ -

On Monday morning, April 10, 2017, 23-year-old Michael David Hart arrived at the Damaged Ink Tattoo located at 590 N. Alma School Rd. with 21-year-old Rafael Santos and a third unidentified Hispanic male, for a tattoo.  Around 11:00am, a verbal dispute broke out between Hart, Santos, the unidentified male, and the tattoo artist.  Hart was asked to leave the parlor and return at a later time.

After leaving the tattoo parlor, Hart, Santos, and the unidentified male entered a vehicle.  As this vehicle began to drive away, Hart allegedly fired at least three rounds from a firearm, in the direction of Damaged Ink Tattoo.  Instead of striking the tattoo parlor, the rounds struck the Paisanos Barber Shop located next door.  Two of the rounds struck the front window of the barber shop, narrowly missing a four-year-old girl who was watching television

On Tuesday, April 11, 2017 Hart was taken into custody at a residence in Mesa.  Santos was arrested a short time later at a different location.  Both were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges to include Aggravated Assault and Endangerment.

