San Bernardino Survivor and His Parents Give Thanks

San Bernardino

San Bernardino Survivor and His Parents Give Thanks

San Bernardino, CA -

Leon and Rachel Brandy, the parents of surviving North Park Elementary School shooting victim Nolan Brandy, wish to thank the community for the outpouring of prayers and support they have received.

They are happy to inform everyone that Nolan, 9, is recovering very well.

“We are grateful,” the family stated. “Please continue to pray for him and also for Jonathan Martinez’s and Karen Smith's families.”

