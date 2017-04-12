63-year-old Hiker Rescue on Palm Springs Trail

According to Palm Springs Fire Battalion Chief Robert Wright, Palm Springs Fire were called this afternoon after a young lady hiked off the Lykken Trail mountain, advising her grandmother was up the trail and ill.

Palm Springs Fire immediately responded and sent a crew up to rescue her. They located the grandmother and determined she was suffering from a heat related illness and was unable to walk. She was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center.

This is the 3rd hiker rescue Palm Springs Fire has had in the past 36 hours within their local mountains. The Battalion Chief wants to remind the public to hike with a partner, avoid the heat, and bring plenty of water with you.

The rescue took approximately one and a half hours. The woman rescued is 63-years-old according to the Palm Springs Police Department.