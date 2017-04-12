63-year-old Hiker Rescue on Palm Springs Trail - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

63-year-old Hiker Rescue on Palm Springs Trail

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs, CA -

According to Palm Springs Fire Battalion Chief Robert Wright, Palm Springs Fire were called this afternoon after a young lady hiked off the Lykken Trail mountain, advising her grandmother was up the trail and ill.

Palm Springs Fire immediately responded and sent a crew up to rescue her. They located the grandmother and determined she was suffering from a heat related illness and was unable to walk. She was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center.

This is the 3rd hiker rescue Palm Springs Fire has had in the past 36 hours within their local mountains. The Battalion Chief wants to remind the public to hike with a partner, avoid the heat, and bring plenty of water with you. 

The rescue took approximately one and a half hours. The woman rescued is 63-years-old according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Against All Odds, Boy Fights For Miracle Recovery

    Against All Odds, Boy Fights For Miracle Recovery

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:42:33 GMT

    The odds of survival were slim for a motorcyclist struck by a drunk driver in Cathedral city, but one year later, he is making great strides.

    The odds of survival were slim for a motorcyclist struck by a drunk driver in Cathedral city, but one year later, he is making great strides.

  • 102 Synthetic marijuana overdoses in 3 days in 1 county

    102 Synthetic marijuana overdoses in 3 days in 1 county

    One hundred and two people in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, overdosed on synthetic marijuana in three days, according to C. Robert May, director of Lancaster Emergency Medical Services. None of the overdoses were...
    One hundred and two people in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, overdosed on synthetic marijuana in three days, according to C. Robert May, director of Lancaster Emergency Medical Services. None of the overdoses were fatal.

  • Neighbors Concerned About Illegal Drug Lab Operating Across The Street

    Neighbors Concerned About Illegal Drug Lab Operating Across The Street

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:01:07 GMT

    Cathedral City fire fighters are continuing the investigation of a duplex fire. Fire crews believe the it started because of an illegal drug lab. Neighbors said it started with a few booms. "I heard what sounded like a big boom, and a few seconds later i heard another boom," said Robert Suff who lives across the street from the house that went up in flames on Aurora Vista Road. "I come outside and there's big flames over the roof," he said.  Cath...

    Cathedral City fire fighters are continuing the investigation of a duplex fire. Fire crews believe the it started because of an illegal drug lab. Neighbors said it started with a few booms. "I heard what sounded like a big boom, and a few seconds later i heard another boom," said Robert Suff who lives across the street from the house that went up in flames on Aurora Vista Road. "I come outside and there's big flames over the roof," he said.  Cath...

Powered by Frankly