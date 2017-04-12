Border Patrol Agents Arrest Illegal Sex Offender

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported convicted sex offender yesterday near downtown Calexico.

On Tuesday evening, at approximately 7:40 p.m., agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol Station observed a man running north from the International Border fence. Agents approached the man and determined that he was illegally present in the United States. The man was arrested and transported to the Calexico station for processing.

Border Patrol agents conducted records checks which revealed that the man, a 28-year- old Mexican national, was convicted in the State of California for Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child for which he was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

“This arrest underlines the importance of knowing who is entering the United States illegally,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “We are sending a clear message to those who have committed serious crimes and try to enter illegally in the United States that we will vigorously pursue criminal prosecution.” The man will be criminally prosecuted for his Re-Entry After Removal.

In fiscal year 2017, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested seven convicted sex offenders attempting to re-enter the United States after removal.

The El Centro Sector’s Community Awareness Campaign is a simple and effective program to raise public awareness on the indicators of crime and other threats. We encourage public and private sector employees to remain vigilant and play a key role in keeping our country safe. Please report any suspicious activity to the Border Community Threat Hotline at 1-800- 901-2003.