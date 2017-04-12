Palm Springs Public Library Hosts Family Fun Day

The Palm Springs Public Library once again presented a Family Fun Festival to the Community during the public school district's spring break. Partnering with several other community organizations and businesses the 4th Annual Family Fun Fest took place today, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Palm Springs Stadium. Each organization involved had a booth with a fun craft or game and there was also be a bounce house, as well as live performance demonstrations by some students from the performing arts academy.

Participating organizations included:

· AfterSchool Magazine

· Agua Caliente Cultural Museum

· Animal Samaritans

· Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs

· The Center

· Certified Farmers' Market

· Desert Entertainer

· Desert Water Agency

· FIND Food Bank

· James O. Jessie Desert Highland Community Center

· Life Stream Blood Donation

· Marquee Academy of Performing Arts

· Palm Springs Animal Shelter

· Palm Springs C.E.R.T.

· Palm Springs Police and Mounted Unit

· Palm Springs Power Baseball

· Palm Springs Public Arts Commission

· Palm Springs Sustainability Commission

"The Library continues to enjoy spearheading this free event for the community during spring break", said Library Director Jeannie Kays, "it is a great way for all of us to promote our programs and services and the library gets to preview our upcoming summer reading program."