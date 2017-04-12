One Shot at Gas Station in Indio

An adult male was shot one time by a Hispanic male adult that was 20-25 years old at the AMPM on Golf Center Parkway in Indio The suspect was not known by the victim. The suspect possibly used a revolver and fled the scene northbound on Golf Center Parkway. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injury to his leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators are reviewing video during the time of the incident for more clues. The investigation is open and on-going.