One Shot at Gas Station in Indio

Indio, CA -

An adult male was shot one time by a Hispanic male adult that was 20-25 years old at the AMPM on Golf Center Parkway in Indio The suspect was not known by the victim.  The suspect possibly used a revolver and fled the scene northbound on Golf Center Parkway.  The victim suffered non-life-threatening injury to his leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  Investigators are reviewing video during the time of the incident for more clues.  The investigation is open and on-going.

