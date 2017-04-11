Agua Caliente Tribe Invests in Downtown Cathedral City, Will Build New Firehouse

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians announced today it is acquiring 12.5 acres for a development project in the heart of downtown Cathedral City, and it will contribute funds to relocate a fire station currently at the site.

"This is about making a large-scale investment in Cathedral City," Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe said. "The future development will create jobs, revitalize an undeveloped downtown property and support Cathedral City's economic development efforts. In addition, we have the honor of working with Cathedral City to relocate and build a new fire station that will allow fire fighters to serve city residents from a brand new state-of-the-art facility and a more desirable location."

The Tribe will contribute $5.5 million to the City Urban Revitalization Corporation for the purpose of relocating and constructing the new fire station. In consideration of the contribution and the benefits associated with the development -- which will create jobs and help revitalize downtown - the City Urban Revitalization Corporation will transfer the property to the Tribe.

In total, the Tribe's development area includes about 13 acres at the northwest corner of Date Palm Drive and East Palm Canyon Drive in Cathedral City. The Tribe plans to create a master plan for a new mixed-use entertainment and gaming district, which is allowable and contemplated by the Tribe's recent gaming compact signed by Governor Jerry Brown that took effect on Oct. 31, 2016.

"Cathedral City and the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians have been partners over the years on major infrastructure improvement projects for Ramon Road and Vista Chino Drive as well as partners in purchasing lifesaving equipment for our fire and police departments," Cathedral City Mayor Stan Henry said. "Now, we come together once more to enhance our public safety capabilities with the construction of a new south city fire station as well as building a major mixed-use commercial and gaming development that will serve as a vital anchor in moving our downtown into an entertainment district destined for residents and visitors alike."