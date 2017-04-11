Graduation Rates Rise for Seventh Year in a Row

The dropout rate among Riverside County students in the high school class of 2015-16 dropped from the previous year, coupled with an upward tick in the graduation rate, according to figures released today by the state Department of Education.

The dropout rate for Riverside County students who started high school in 2012-13 was 6.3 percent, down from 7.7 percent for the class of 2014-15. The graduation rate was 89.2 percent, compared to 87.4 percent for the previous year's class.

Statewide, the graduation rate climbed for the seventh year in a row, according to state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson.

A total of 83.2 percent of the state's students who started high school in 2012-13 graduated with their class in 2016, up 0.9 percentage points from the previous year, according to the state.

``This is great news for our students and families,'' Torlakson said. ``Graduation rates have gone up seven years in a row, reflecting renewed optimism and increased investments in our schools that have helped reduce class sizes; bring back classes in music, theater, art, dance and science; and expand career technical education programs that engage our students with hands-on, minds-on learning.''

The report also showed a statewide lowering of the dropout rate. Of the students who started high school in 2012-13, 9.8 percent dropped out, down from 10.7 percent the previous year.