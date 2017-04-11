Two Fires Torch Desert Hot Springs Home and Garage

A fire heavily damaged the interior of a Desert Hot Springs home Tuesday, but no one was hurt.

The blaze was reported just before 12:30 p.m. in the 66000 block of Granada Avenue, said Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire, which caused an estimated $60,000 in damage, was contained at 12:45 p.m. by nearly two dozen firefighters, Cabral said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

