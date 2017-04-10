Bob Hope Signs Cause Stir On Social Media

Some unusual signs in front of what's thought to be the Bob Hope Estate are getting a lot of attention after an actor tweeted about them over the weekend.

The signs can be found at the end of South Cherokee Way but contrary to popular belief, that is not the entrance to the Bob Hope Estate. the property belong to a man named Kelly Dunne. The property originally belonged to his grandfather and includes the Safari Park mobile home community.

Some find the signs funny. Especially those who know Dunne.

"It was his idea to put the signs up. I guess he got tired of people opening his gate and walking in. It's funny. It's funny. It's really funny," said Safari Park resident Harriett Skaggs.

"When you think about it. I mean, it's especially relevant. We just had Don Rickles pass," said Safari Park resident Matt Clark. "If Don Rickles wrote that I think Bob Hope would have thought that it was the most hilarious thing that had ever been written. So I think it's great. I think its really a lot of fun."

One sign reads "THIS ROAD DOES NOT LEAD TO BOB HOPE'S HOUSE. BOB HOPE IS DEAD." Another reads "OWNER HAS A GUN AND IS NOT AFRAID TO USE IT. HE ALSO HAS A.D.D."

While some people have called the signs offensive on social media others found them to be humorous. Dunne said he just wanted to set the record straight and have a little fun too.

"Every day people were driving up here thinking they can get up to Bob Hope's house by this shortcut that leads to nowhere. So I thought I would put a sign up that maybe it would dissuade them from keeping on trying to get through," said property owner Kelly Dunne.

Dunne put the signs up almost four years ago. The signs gained traction on social media after actor Joel Mckinnon Miller tweeted about them. When the Bob Hope estate was being built in the 1970's, Hope stopped and had a word with Dunne.

"My older brother and were up at his house when it caught on fire when they were building it. And he drove up and he said, 'Are you Bill Elliss's grand kids?' We said, 'Yes sir.' and he said, 'You guys have fun.' Just let us watch the fire. He was a nice man," Dunne said.

The real entrance to the Bob Hope estate is on Southridge Drive and East Palm Canyon Drive. If you go there, you'll be greeted by different types of signs The kind that say "Private Road," "No Trespassing" and "Violators Will Be Prosecuted."